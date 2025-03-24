The Delhi High Court Registry has confirmed that Justice Yashwant Verma has been relieved of all judicial responsibilities. The decision comes following a report submitted by the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, which led to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna directing Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay to withdraw judicial work from Justice Verma. Earlier, a Mumbai-based lawyer filed a plea before the Supreme Court (SC), seeking directions to the Delhi Police to register an FIR and conduct a thorough investigation into allegations of a huge pile of burnt cash being discovered at the bungalow of Justice Yashwant Verma of the Delhi High Court. Cash Recovery at Judge Yashwant Varma’s House Row: Plea in Supreme Court Seeks Registration of FIR, Probe by Delhi Police.

Justice Yashwant Verma was Relieved of Judicial Duties

