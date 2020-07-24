Srinagar, July 23: At a time when the world is grappling to deal with COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a drastic increase in ceasefire violation incidents by Pakistan in 2020 as compared to the last year. Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said that as compared to 2019 there had been an increase of 50-60 percent in ceasefire violations by Pakistani Army.

Singh added that Pakistan is aiming to send more terrorist into the Indian side by resorting to ceasefire violations. The J&K DGP stated, “There was an increase of 70% in incidents of ceasefire violations in 2019 in comparison to 2018. If we compare with the last yr, there is an increase of 50-60%. Pakistan & its agencies aim to send more number of terrorists while they violate the ceasefire.” Jammu And Kashmir: Pakistan Army Violates Ceasefire For 3rd Day in Poonch; Woman Injured in Firing Across LoC in Kupwara.

Dilbag Singh's Statement:

There was an increase of 70% in incidents of ceasefire violations in 2019 in comparison to 2018. If we compare with the last yr, there is an increase of 50-60%. Pakistan & its agencies aim to send more number of terrorists while they violate ceasefire: J&K Police DGP Dilbag Singh pic.twitter.com/H1KAojhapL — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

On Wednesday night, the Pakistan army targetted Indian villages along the Line of Control (LoC). A woman from Hajitra village of Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district also sustained bullet injury in the ceasefire violation. Her condition is reported to be stable now.

Since January this year, Pakistan has violated ceasefire on the LoC over 2,711 times. According to government data, in 2019, Pakistan violated ceasefire 3,168 times. It is the highest number of ceasefire violations by Pakistan since 2003.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).