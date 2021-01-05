New Delhi, January 5: Supreme Court gave a go-ahead to the redevelopment plan of the Central Vista project on Tuesday. The top court has allowed the construction of the new parliament complex near Delhi's India Gate on Tuesday.

The apex court passed its judgment in pleas challenging the Central Vista re-development project. The pleas allege illegal change in land use and violation of statutory and municipal laws, heritage conservation rules. Central Vista Project Bhoomi Pujan: PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone of New Parliament Building.

Supreme Court said that the exercise of the power under the DDA Act is just and valid. The recommendations of environmental clearance by Ministry of Environment is just, valid and proper and we uphold the same.

SC Gives Go-Ahead to Redevelopment Plan of Central Vista Project

Supreme Court gives a go-ahead to the redevelopment plan of the Central Vista project https://t.co/8xRfwkqppN pic.twitter.com/SFmgAatQpi — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Supreme Court says Heritage Conservation Committee approval needed for construction work to begin. Supreme Court directs project proponents to get approval from the Committee.

Leaders of the Opposition had also called out the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Central Vista project at a time when the country's farmers have been protesting over the three farms laws passed by the Centre for weeks.

