Centre Allows States to Ply Special Buses to Ferry Train Passengers From Railway Stations During Lockdown

File image of passengers waiting for trains (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, May 14: The Centre on Thursday allowed states and union territories to ply special buses from railway stations to ferry people who are arriving by special trains. Since public transport services are suspended in view of the coronavirus lockdown, people who are travelling by special trains faced issues in reaching their hometowns from railway stations. PM Narendra Modi Announces Lockdown 4 as Coronavirus Cases Continue to Rise in India, Says Details Will be Shared Before May 18.

"Some state governments have requested to allow special buses to ferry the passengers arriving by train to their home, keeping in view restrictions placed on public/personal transport in various zones," Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in an order. "Keeping in view the situation, states and UTs are allowed to engage special buses from railway station wherever public/personal transport is not available, maintaining proper social distancing norms," he added.

The Union Home Secretary also said that under the standard operating protocol issued by the home ministry, to and fro movement of passengers from railway station to home has been allowed on the basis of confirmed e-tickets. The central government has resumed the train services connecting New Delhi with 15 destinations in different parts of the country beginning Tuesday. WhatsApp Post Showing Government's Plan For Easing Out Lockdown Restrictions in 5 Phases is Fake, PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth.

MHA Order Allowing States to Run Special Buses From Railway Stations:

Centre allows hiring of special buses by States/UTs to ferry passengers arriving at railway stations, in view of restrictions of public/private transport during #lockdown.#COVID19 #ShramikSpecial pic.twitter.com/WBmVB5kUL1 — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) May 14, 2020

Due to the absence of public and private transport, a lot of passengers had to walk to their homes. Ejaz Hussain, who arrived here in the special Rajdhani from Mumbai with four family members, told IANS: "I de-boarded at New Delhi station. I want to go to Seelampur. But there is no public transport, like bus or auto or taxi, to go home." Looking at his luggage on 5-6 trollies, he said, "I don't know how to reach home."