Chandigarh Reports First Case of Coronavirus as 23-Year-Old Woman With Travel History to UK Tests Positive

Chandigarh, March 19: The scare around COVID-19 continues to increase as fresh cases emerge from across the country. Chandigarh reported its first positive case as a 23-year-old woman was tested positive for coronavirus. She had a travel history to the United Kingdom. According to an Indian Express report, the woman first developed symptoms, including fever and cold from Monday onwards, after which she was admitted to the isolation ward at the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32.

The state government issued an advisory on Wednesday to close vegetable markets, malls and swimming pools. All the cultural and sports events are postponed till further orders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 pm to talk about issues relating to coronavirus and the efforts to be taken by the Indian government to combat COVID-19. Mumbai Records Another Coronavirus Case, 68-Year-Old Woman Tests COVID-19 Positive, Statewide Toll Reaches 43.

On the other hand, fresh cases were reported on Wednesday from different states across the country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with the infected toll reaching 43. In the latest case, a 68-year-old woman in Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19. The fresh case came a day after a 64-year-old man in Mumbai, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at Kasturba Hospital, died.