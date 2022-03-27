Chandigarh, March 27: In yet another incident of sexual assault, a 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 20-year-old youth in the forest area near IT Park on Thursday night. The accused, identified as Chotu has been arrested by the cops.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, the minor was playing outside her house in Mani Majra on Thursday afternoon. The accused lured her with sweets and took her to the forest area in IT Park, where he sexually violated her. The incident came to light when the victim's family members noticed that the minor is missing. Following this, they started searching for her. The minor was found in the forest around 10 pm and had scratches all over her body. The next day, Haryana: 35-Year-Old Neighbour Booked Under POCSO Act for Raping Minor in Hisar.

The victim shared her ordeal with her parents, following which they approached the police and registered a complaint. On the basis of the complaint, the cops at IT Park police station booked the accused under Sections 376 AB of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

