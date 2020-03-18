Chaos at Delhi's IGI Airport Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Passengers Vent Anger at Immigration Officials For Alleged Delay in Screenings; Watch Videos

Chaos at IGI Airport | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 18: Chaos erupted at the Indira Gandhi International in Delhi on Wednesday after the passengers were reportedly subjected to prolonged delay in screening for coronavirus. Exhausted travellers, after standing in queue for multiple hours, vented their anger against the immigration officials. Videos of their unruly behaviour with the officials were uploaded on social media.

In the clips going viral, the enraged passengers could be heard screaming "kill us" and "shoot us". Their fury was directed at the immigration department officials for not ensuring that the screening process is expedited. A Twitter user, while sharing the images, commented that such queues would turn even a health person "sick". Coronavirus Scare: 4 Passengers, Who Had ‘Home Quarantine Stamp’ on Their Hands, Deboarded From Mumbai-Delhi Garib Rath Train in Palghar.

'Kill Us, Shoot Us', Shout Passengers: Watch Video

Shoot us, they screaming. Big Chaos at New Delhi Int'l Airport T3 this morning. Now they are holding passports of all arriving passengers, including Indians, till all the tests are done. Passengers, not allowed to exit, are screaming at Police to shoot and kill them. pic.twitter.com/4nzYLiv5XU — Indur Chhugani (@IndurChhugani) March 18, 2020

Veteran Scribe Barkha Dutt Also Shares Clip

Sorry but this behaviour by passengers shouting, "Kill Us, Shoot Us" at immigration staff is not acceptable. Video up on #Mojo. https://t.co/6bWcnmaY9w — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) March 18, 2020

'Passengers are Exhausted, Hungry and Stranded'

Scenes at IGI Airport T3. Passengers are exhausted, hungry and stranded from 9 am in the morning. Even a healthy individual can get sick in such a crowd. pic.twitter.com/fpx6sjT1O5 — Nilesh Prakash Gurao (@GuraoNilesh) March 16, 2020

Screening of all passengers has been stepped across all airports in the nation to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The aviation regulatory has asked all flyers to cooperate in the screening process, aimed at containing COVID-19 transmission. Most of the coronavirus cases recorded in India so far are linked to the overseas travel history of the victim.

The nationwide toll of coronavirus cases stands at 147, with three deaths confirmed so far. Maharashtra with 42 COVID-19 patients top the list among the states, followed by 26 in Kerala and 15 each in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Other states and union territories, including Jammu & Kashmir, have also reported coronavirus cases.