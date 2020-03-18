Coronavirus Scare: 4 Passengers, Who Had ‘Home Quarantine Stamp’ on Their Hands, Deboarded From Mumbai-Delhi Garib Rath Train in Palghar

Home Quarantine Stamp (Photo Credits: ANI)

Mumbai, March 18: Amid the coronavirus scare in India, four people suspected to have COVID-19 were deboarded from Mumbai-Delhi Garib Rath train in Maharashtra's Palghar area on Wednesday. According to the Chief Public Relation Officer of Western Railway, the four suspects had flown down from Germany and were heading to Surat in Gujarat. The official informed that all the four passengers were asked to deboard the train in Palghar and were lodged at a medical facility there.

The Western Railway official further informed that they had 'home quarantine stamp' on their hands and still they were defying the protocol and travelling. According to reports, some alert passengers and the travelling ticket examiners raised an alarm when they noticed the four co-travellers with the "quarantine stamp" on the back of their palms. A report by IANS inform that the four passengers were offloaded from coach Nos. G4 and G5 and promptly handed over to a medical team there. What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

Here's the tweet:

Chief Public Relation Officer, Western Railway: 4 persons suspected to have #COVID19 who had flown down from Germany&were heading to Surat, were deboarded from Garib Rath train in Palghar today. They had 'home quarantine stamp' on their hands, still they were defying the protocol pic.twitter.com/o24vk9LtQK — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2020

Reports inform the four passengers are currently lodged in a Palghar medical facility and further details are awaited. In the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, the state government on Monday had decided to 'stamp' all people arriving from COVID-19 affected countries and shunted to 14 days' compulsory quarantine as a precaution.