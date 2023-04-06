Mumbai, April 6: A few days after Cheetah Oban, one of the cheetahs which were brought to India from Namibia ventured out of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, another cheetah followed suit. According to reports, Cheetah Asha has also moved out of the national park leaving forest officials frustrated as they try to push back her partner Cheetah Oban back to the protected area.

On April 2, Cheetah Oban entered the Jhar Baroda village of Vijaypur after it moved out of the Kuno National Park. A video of the incident had also gone viral on social media. The 19-second video clip showed the big cat roaming near a field in Jhar Baroda village. Following this, a rescue operation was launched to bring the cheetah back to the park. Cheetah Oban From Namibia Ventures Out of Kuno National Park, Enters Jhar Baroda Village in Vijaypur Leading To Panic Amongst Villagers (Watch Video).

Cheetah Asha Moves Out of Kuno National Park

According to a report in the Times of India, Cheetah Oban and Asha are a couple. The two were released into the wild on March 11. While Cheetah Oban moved out of Kuno on April 2, forest officials on Wednesday learned about his partner Cheetah Asha also moving out of the sanctuary. A total of eight Namibian cheetahs were released into the wild on September 17 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking about Cheetah Asha's movement, a forest officer said that the big cat is moving in the easterly direction that will take her to Shivpuri district. The officer said people living in the Shivpuri district don't know how to deal with cheetahs. Cheetah Asha has been located in a "territorial forest area outside Kuno". Forest officials are tracking her movements. Madhya Pradesh: Female Cheetah 'Shasha' Brought From Namibia to Kuno National Park Dies of Kidney Ailment (See Pic).

Reports also claim that forest officials could dart cheetah Oban if the big cat continues to remain outside the protected area and moves much deeper into human areas. While forest officials are making all possible efforts to drive back Cheetah Oban into its protected area, the big cat has managed to give them a skip.

