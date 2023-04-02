Cheetah Oban, one of the cheetahs which have been brought to India from Namibia, on Sunday entered Jhar Baroda village of Vijaypur. According to reports, Cheetah Oban entered Jhar Baroda village of Vijaypur, which is about 20 kms away from the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 19-second video clip shows the big cat roaming near a field in Jhar Baroda village. A monitoring team of the park has reached the village and efforts are underway to bring the cheetah back. Madhya Pradesh: Female Cheetah 'Shasha' Brought From Namibia to Kuno National Park Dies of Kidney Ailment (See Pic).

Namibian Cheetah Enters Jhar Baroda Village

Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh | Cheetah Oban, one of the cheetahs brought from Namibia, entered Jhar Baroda village of Vijaypur which is 20 kms away from Kuno National Park. Monitoring team has also reached the village. Efforts are underway to bring the cheetah back: DFO (Video… pic.twitter.com/4iQAoB6tcz — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 2, 2023

