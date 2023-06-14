Lucknow, June 14: The UP forest department has issued an alert in Lalitpur after the cheetahs released from the Kuno National Park (KNP) were seen moving towards Uttar Pradesh.

The Cheetah Steering Committee is monitoring their movement through satellite tracking, said officials on Wednesday. Cheetahs Death at Kuno National Park: Madhya Pradesh Forest Department Writes to Centre To Seek ‘Alternate Site’ for Spotted Animals.

Lalitpur shares a border with KNP and the forest department officers have informed villagers and pradhans about the possibility of cheetahs reaching the area. Local residents have been asked to report any cheetah sightings to the department. Madhya Pradesh: One More Cheetah Released Into Wild in Kuno National Park; Count Reaches Seven.

"They have also been asked to report the presence of any outsider so that any possibility of poaching, however remote, is ruled out," a forest department official said. Further details were awaited

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2023 09:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).