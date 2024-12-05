Chennai, December 5: Customs officials at Chennai International Airport seized approximately 5,400 red-eared slider turtles on Thursday, valued at around Rs 75 lakh. These turtles, often sought for their ornamental value, were illegally brought from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Customs officials said that these were discovered in the luggage of two passengers who had arrived from Kuala Lumpur. The passengers were identified as Ramesh Akash (29) and Tamim Ansari Mohammed Rafique, both residents of Chennai.

Under suspicion, customs officials conducted a thorough inspection of their luggage, uncovering large numbers of live red-eared slider turtles packed in cardboard boxes. The red-eared slider turtles, typically found in regions such as Thailand, Malaysia, and parts of Europe, are commonly kept as ornamental pets in private estates and decorative tanks. In addition to their ornamental value, these turtles are also believed to possess medicinal properties, fueling their illegal trade. Philippines ‘Food Poisoning’: 3 Dead, 32 Hospitalised After Eating Endangered Sea Turtle Stew.

Officials from the Customs and the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) raised serious concerns about the ecological risks associated with introducing these turtles into India. They warned that the turtles could carry foreign pathogens harmful to India’s native wildlife, birds, and even humans. Moreover, their introduction could severely disrupt local water ecosystems and the broader environment. Tamil Nadu Wildlife Department officials consulted with the Union government's WCCB and decided to return the turtles to Malaysia.

The two passengers were arrested and are under investigation for their involvement in the smuggling. It is to be noted that Chennai International Airport has increasingly become a hub for wildlife smuggling in south India, particularly for species like star tortoises. Two consecutive seizures of star tortoises at the airport have prompted the Tamil Nadu WCCB to heighten its vigilance. In a recent operation, air intelligence officials seized 3,600 live star tortoises following a tip-off. These tortoises were destined for Southeast Asia and Gulf countries.

Star tortoises, classified as endangered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), are often collected from areas like Madhanapalli and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The WCCB has been conducting random monitoring in these areas to apprehend smugglers and those involved in rearing tortoises for illegal trade. Recognising the growing problem of wildlife smuggling, organisations like the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) are equipping customs officials with capacity-building tools. Wildlife Smuggling Racket Busted in Thane: Forest Department Rescue Several Reptiles and Endangered Orangutan After Raiding Rented Flat in Dombivli (See Pic and Video).

These include software and training programmes designed to enhance their ability to identify and intercept smuggled wildlife. TRAFFIC, a wildlife trade monitoring network affiliated with WWF, conducted a study highlighting the alarming incidence of wildlife smuggling through Tamil Nadu’s airports, particularly Chennai. The study attributes the rise in smuggling to the growth of the aviation sector, which facilitates the smooth transit of rare species to global destinations.

India’s position in global wildlife smuggling ranks among the top 10 countries where the airline sector is frequently used for wildlife smuggling. Species like the black pond turtle and star tortoise are among the most smuggled wildlife in the country, with Chennai airport serving as a major transit point. The Tamil Nadu Wildlife Department, in a recent raid in Tiruvallur district bordering Andhra Pradesh, discovered private farms rearing star tortoises for smuggling. Officials suspect that some local police officers may be complicit in facilitating the smuggling operations.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has categorised star tortoises as “Vulnerable.” A proposal to elevate their protection status under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act from Schedule IV to Schedule I has been suggested. This change would grant them the highest level of legal protection. With support from WWF and UNEP, law enforcement agencies at Chennai airport and other vulnerable locations in Tamil Nadu are better equipped to prevent wildlife smuggling. These measures are expected to significantly reduce the illegal trade of rare species like star tortoises, black pond turtles and red-eared slider turtles.

