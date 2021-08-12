Chennai, August 12: In a shocking incident, a minor girl in Chennai was sexually assaulted by her family members including her grandfather, uncle and brother on different occasions. Reports inform that the trio has been arrested for committing such a heinous crime. According to a report by TOI, the three men had sexually assaulted the seven-year-old girl at their residence near Madipakkam in Chennai. The grandfather and uncle were sent to jail while the child’s brother was sent to a correctional facility.

The report states that the 62-year-old grandfather decided to bring his grandchildren to his home as his daughter was busy with work. He claimed to help his daughter and said the kids would take up the online classes from his house. The man’s 42-year-old son was also staying with him. Rajasthan: 17-Year-Old Disabled Girl Gangraped by 5 Men in Dausa District, 3 Accused Detained.

The TOI report adds that on August 2, while the girl was sleeping next to him, he sexually assaulted her. Shocked by her grandpa's behavior, she ran to her uncle for help, who also misbehaved with her. The scared child then went to her 16-year-old brother, who also reportedly assaulted her. Rajasthan Shocker: Minor Allegedly Raped in Front Of Her Brother in Jhunjhunu District; Accused Arrested.

The incident came to light after the girl’s mother came over to visit her children. Noticing her sick daughter who was unable to walk, she took the girl to a hospital where the child narrated her ordeal. Doctors confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted. The mother lodged a complaint with the Madipakkam all-women police. A case was registered under the Pocso Act and police sent the girl to the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children.

