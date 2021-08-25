Chennai, August 25: Police in Chennai's Thirumullaivoyal have registered a case against a man for impersonating as a COVID care volunteer and stealing gold ornaments from a house. The burglary took place on Monday in Ganapathi Nagar. The accused, who is yet to be identified, entered the house of Loganathan and Pushpa posing as a COVID care volunteer. The couple had left for work leaving their two children at home. Chennai Shocker: Woman Gives Sleeping Pills Inside Dosa to Husband, Strangles Him to Death.

According to a report by Times of India, 11-year-old Manikandan and nine-year-old Monish were at home after their parents left for work. Around 10:30 am, a middle-aged man arrived and told the kids that he was a COVID care volunteer. He asked them to show Aadhaar cards of their parents to verify details about COVID-19 vaccination. He did not let the kids to call up their parents, the report added. Chennai Shocker: Woman Lets Boyfriend Rape Her Minor Daughter, Both Arrested.

When Manikandan and Monish were searching for Aadhaar cards inside the house, the man joined them. The children were completely lost in the search, the accused stole four sovereign gold chains from the almirah. He then left the house saying the kids that he would come back in the evening. When Loganathan reached his house, he found that the gold chains had been missing.

While Loganathan was searching for the ornaments, his kids told him about the man who had entered their house. He then lodged a complaint with the police. The kids could not describe how the accused look like because he was wearing a face mask. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and launched a search to nab the accused.

Cops were also analysing CCTV footages from the locality to identify the thief. They also urged parents to make their kids aware about such tricks.

