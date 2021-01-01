Chennai, January 1: Police in Chennai have arrested a woman who allegedly let her boyfriend rape her minor daughter. The accused woman had left her daughter at her brother's house and vanished with her boyfriend, identified as Sekar. Police nabbed the woman and Sekar on December 30. The victim is 15 years old and had delivered a baby in October. The incident took place in Medipakkam locality. Chennai Man, Enraged by Son's Live-In Relationship, Burns His Bike and 7 Other Motorcycles.

According to a TOI report, the woman, who separated from her husband a few years ago, developed a relationship with Sekar. Sekar started visiting her place and sexually abused the woman's daughter. When the daughter brought this to her mother's notice, instead of protecting, the woman asked her to "cooperate". The minor got pregnant. Drunk Doctor Drives Away With Police Vehicle After Cops Seize His Car in Chennai.

In September, the woman took her pregnant daughter to her brother's house and left her there without informing him about the pregnancy. After the girl informed her uncle that she was pregnant, he had tried to contact the girl’s mother, but in vain, TOI reported. He then lodged a complaint at the Madipakkam all-women police station.

The girl was sent to a rehabilitation home where she delivered a male child in October. The police registered a case and started searching for the woman and Sekar. Both were caught on December 30.

