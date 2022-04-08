Chennai, April 8: In a shocking incident, a 65-year-old man and his three sons - aged 34, 29, and 24 - have been booked under the POSCO Act for allegedly raping his 17-year-old foster daughter for the past two years. While the all-women police arrested the foster father, his two sons, and the foster mother, a search is on for their third son. Though the survivor revealed the ordeal to her foster mother the woman ignored it.

According to a report in TOI, The issue came to light recently after the girl shared her ordeal with one of her biological siblings. According to police, the survivor, now a college student, was sold by her biological parents to the couple when she was one month old. She has been aware of this since her early teens, the police said. Uttar Pradesh: 28 Years After Crime, DNA Test Nails Rape Accused in Shahjahanpur

"The girl's biological parents had four children. They sold her to the couple as they could not support her upbringing. Her biological father died a year after she was sold and her biological mother died about three years ago," police said.

"The youngest foster brother sexually abused her when she was 15. Later, all the foster brothers and the foster father started raping her," said a police officer. Four months ago, the survivor met her biological siblings at a wedding and exchanged contact numbers.

Police said she opened up to one of them about the sexual assault and, through their help, lodged a complaint at an all-women police station in the city. Haryana Shocker: 29-Year-Old Woman Raped by Neighbour in Gurugram; Accused Absconding

The arrested suspects were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. The foster father owns a workshop in the city and the arrested foster brothers worked as drivers. The absconding foster brother worked at a phone repair shop, police said.

The girl has been sent to a government home for counselling and a medical examination would be conducted as per the procedure.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2022 12:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).