Indore, Dec 24 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly killed a woman after an argument with her over her pet dog barking at him continuously in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Musakhedi area on Saturday night when the accused, resident of Shanti Nagar, was going home after closing his shop.

At around 10.30 pm, when he was near a community hall, a dog started barking at him continuously and the man was not able to pass by the road, Azadnagar police station in-charge Neeraj Medha said.

The man then started shouting.

A 65-year-old woman, who owned the dog, came out of her house and she and the man had an altercation over the issue, the official said.

The man allegedly kicked the woman in her abdomen and she fell down on the road, he said.

Some people took her to a nearby hospital where she died, following which the matter was reported to police and a case of murder was registered against the accused, the official said.

The accused has been arrested, he added.

