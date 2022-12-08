Chennai, December 8: India Meteorological Department has said that Cyclone Mandous has developed from the deep depression over the Bay of Bengal, and it will soon bring torrential rain to Chennai. The city on Thursday received light rain under influence of cyclonic storm Mandous. A cyclone alert has been issued for north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The Tamil Nadu government has made all precautionary measures in light of the forecast for heavy rainfall and an expected cyclone. Cyclone Mandous Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu From December 9 Midnight, Red Alert Issued for Three Districts

The weather department said that heavy rainfall is predicted over several parts of Tamil Nadu as cyclone 'Mandous' over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on the midnight of December 9. Cyclone Mandous: AIADMK Postpones Statewide Protests in Tamil Nadu Following Heavy Rainfall Warning Due to Cyclonic Storm

The Met department on 9 December in Chennai issued an orange alert due to heavy rains. According to the forecast, moderate rain is expected on Thursday and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in Chennai on Friday.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday met to assess the situation at Chennai International Airport. The airport team is prepared for any emergency conditions, according to the officials, who also stated that all teams have been maintained on standby and that the contingency plan would be triggered as events develop.

