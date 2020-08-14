Chennai, August 14: In a brave act, a woman from Tamil Nadu's Chennai who received obscene calls and porn videos from an anonymous man on her mobile, lured him coming to her home after laying the trap. The woman nabbed the accused with the help of her family member and handed him over to the police in Arumbakkam on Wednesday night, the Times of India reported.

According to the report, the woman has been living with her parents for the last four year after she separated from her husband due to dispute. The woman received the first call on August 4 when the caller spoke in an obscene manner. She disconnected the call, but the man kept calling her from different numbers. Indore Girl Cheated On Pretext of OTT Web Series Launch, Bold Scenes of Her Shot and Uploaded on Porn Site.

On August 8, the accused sent her porn videos on WhatsApp. Stressed over this, the woman informed her parents about the happenings and they hatched a plan to nab the man. She texted the man and invited him to her house. The accused agreed to visit her, TOI reported.

On the scheduled day, the woman stayed in a room while family members hid in another room. When the 29-year-old accused, identified as Vimalraj, reached the house, the family members thrashed him and later handed him over to the police.

During the interrogation, the accused said that he works as a delivery agent for e-commerce firm and randomly collected the numbers and made calls. If the receiver is a woman, he continued to harass them. Meanwhile, the woman's family also suspects the role of her husband in the incident. Cops said that they will question him.

