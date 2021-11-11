Patna, November 11: A 23-year-old woman was gang-raped by four persons in Bihar's Nalanda district, an official said on Thursday. The victim, along with a male friend, had gone to eat "Prasad of Kharna" of Chhath Puja on Tuesday. An FIR was registered in Tharthari village police station after her medical examination on Thursday morning.

According to the complainant, she was sitting with her friend on Chandi-Saemera state highway 78, when four men came and started misbehaving with her. When they objected, the accused overpowered the couple. "The accused held the boy friend captive at knifepoint and took turns to assault her," an official said. Karnataka Shocker: Minor Girl Gangraped by 5 Men in Dakshin Kannada District; Two Accused Arrested.

Meanwhile, the victim's mother has accused the boy of conspiring against her daughter. He had taken her on the bike on Tuesday evening and committed the crime along with his friends, she claimed. She has filed a complaint against three persons for their involvement in the conspiracy and crime. "We have conducted a medical examination of the victim on Wednesday evening which confirmed rape. An FIR has been registered in this regard," the officer said.

