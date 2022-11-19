Raipur, November 19: Fed up by the habit of school teachers consuming alcohol during working hours, the education department of tribal-dominated Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday instructed the teachers to submit a self-declaration that they will abstain from it when they are at work.

There have been several incidents where teachers come to school drunk or drink in front of the students on the premises.

The Jashpur district education officer (DEO) Madhulika Tiwari issued an official notice regarding the matter, and also instructed block development officers to ensure all teachers and government servants submit the self-declaration certificate by November 24, 5 PM. Uttar Pradesh Schoker: Man Commits Suicide After Firing Six Times at Female Teacher in Etawah

The order stated that It is often seen that government servants are consuming alcohol while on duty and attending schools and offices which is not only affecting the work but also the environment of the workplace. Inebriated teachers attending schools are also having a negative impact on the students. Multiple instances of inebriated teachers visiting schools and colleges have surfaced from the district recently. UP Shocker: Video of Female Professor Recorded With Mobile Hidden in Washroom of KGK College in Moradabad, FIR Registered Against Accused Peon

According to officials, there are around 30,000 staff in the district education department.

The DEO in the order said that all government employees and teachers working in offices and educational institutes should not consume alcohol during duty hours, as per the rule 23 of Chhattisgarh Civil Services Conduct Rules, 1965.

This decision comes after coming across several complaints from villagers, public representatives and newspapers regarding the habit.

