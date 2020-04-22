Chhattisgarh Govt Extends Hotel, Liquor Shops Closure Till April 28 to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Liquor (Photo Credits: PTI)

Raipur, April 22: The Chhattisgarh government has decided to extend the closure of hotels, restaurants and liquor shops till April 28 to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, these services were set to restart on April 21.

An official said that the closure of all liquor shops including country made and foreign liquor, and warehouses of the Chhattisgarh State Beverages Corporation located in Raipur and Bilaspur will be closed till April 28. Also, liquor shops in all districts will remain shut till the above date. Click here to follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus Outbreak.

Besides, all restaurants-hotel bars and clubs in the state have been ordered to remain closed till April 28. Earlier, orders for closure were issued till April 21.

This order has been issued by the Commercial Tax (Excise) Department. The state government has instructed all District Collectors to strictly follow the orders.