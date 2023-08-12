Raipur, August 12: In the Chhattisgarh district of Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi on Wednesday, a mother of two was gangraped in front of her kids. Three people were detained in the case for posing as a vehicle ride to befriend the victim's children, and when the woman questioned them, they pulled her inside by her saree. The accused took the mother and kids into a forest and assaulted the woman.

According to the police, the incident happened in the Marwahi district when the woman left her two children playing outdoors while she went in search of daily wage work. She was heading home after not receiving the day's work when she noticed that both of her children were getting into a car with three males. Kerala Shocker: Nursing Student Force-Fed Alcohol, Gangraped by Two Friends in Kozhikode.

The men told the victim that they were taking the kids on a ride and would give them sweets when she blocked their path and asked where the kids were headed with strangers. The woman was asked to join them as well, though she declined while she was perplexed, the survivor informed authorities.

However, the men dragged her by the sari inside the car and sped off towards the woods. The woman tried to reassure the kids after they began to fear, believing something was wrong. She was taken out of the automobile by the men as they took the car into the woods and raped her. Children between the ages of four and six witnessed all of this and couldn't help but cry. After making a threat to keep quiet to the authorities, the defendant dropped the mother and kids back off. Madhya Pradesh Gangrape: Minor Girl, Missing Overnight, Brutally Gangraped by Two Men on Temple Premises in Satna.

In order to file a complaint, the survivor collected the strength to go to the Marwahi police station, where a FIR was filed against Dinesh Chandra, 30, Pradeep Chandra, 33, and Tarachand, 29, under Sections 376, 342, and 366 of the IPC. To search the suspects, two different police teams were formed. All three were taken into custody and placed on judicial detention.

