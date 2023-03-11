Raipur, March 11: In a tragic incident, a three-month-old infant suffocated to death after an inebriated 50-year-old man sat on her and pressed the baby against his weight on the cot. The incident took place in the village of Sitapur near Ambikapur town in Surguja district. The accused man has been arrested by the police.

According to a report in TOI, on the day of Holi, the accused Janglu Nagwanshi was high on liquor and was roaming around the village when he entered a house where a baby was sleeping on a cot. Gujarat Shocker: Alcohol Addict Dies After Being Thrashed Brutally Inside De-Addiction Centre in Patan (Disturbing Video).

Cops said that he went and sat on the baby as if he didn't see the child sleeping. The mother of the baby rushed and raised an alarm asking and pushing the man away from her baby. But the man didn't budge rather he started jumping on the cot in sitting position, without any concern about the baby under him. The woman then went to get a stick and upon seeing her rushing towards him with the stick, the man ran outside. Mumbai: Newly Married Couple Dies After 'Geyser Gas Leakage' in Ghatkopar Home, Accidental Death Report Registered.

However, things were too late as the baby suffocated to death with being able to breath by the time her mother rescued and checked upon him.

The family then reported the matter to police and the accused was arrested. He was found in inebriated condition even when he was arrested.

