Hyderabad, March 20: The crime investigation department of Telangana police have made several arrests in child pornography cases across the state. Suspects in alleged circulation of child porn videos include software professionals, students and government employees. This comes after a state-level review meeting of Cyber Crime cases registered in different police stations of Telangana was conducted by ADGP CID, Mahesh M. Bhagwat where he asked officials to expedite probe in such cases.

According to a report in TOI, 44 cases were registered based on Tiplines as on Saturday after cops registered 13 new cases after the review meeting. Of 44 cases, 34 cases were under investigation, while in eight cases, charges have been framed and were at trial stage. Madhya Pradesh: 30,000 People Found Circulating Child Porn, Sexual Abuse Content by US Agency; Police Plan Major Crackdown on Over 4,000 Suspects.

Bhagwat said that accused involved in circulation of child pornography are warned to stay away from such illegal activities, otherwise law will take its own course. The police will also open suspect sheets with preventive detention of repeated offenders. Child Porn: More Than 100 FIRs Lodged in Delhi, 36 Arrested During Major Operation Against Child Pornography, Say Police Officials .

Most of the arrested accused were circulating child porn content on different social media platforms. As per IT Act, 2000, watching, downloading and circulating child pornography is an offence. The punishment for spreading pornography is minimum five years.

Tiplines are online tips about the circulation child sexual abuse material that are furnished to State CID by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) which in turn coordinates with the United States of America (USA) agency National Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) for leads.

CID analyses these Tiplines and forwards the same to jurisdictional police for registering FIRs. Such cases are reviewed regularly by CID for their progress.

