Imphal, August 24: Heikham Dingo Singh, Manipur's social welfare minister recently said that the number of cases pertaining to child sexual abuse in the state is on a rise over the past year. Singh's comment comes a few days after a teenage girl was allegedly raped by her own father for many years in Thoubal district, reports Times of India. Later, the girl died at a hospital in Imphal.

According to reports, on July 31, the girl consumed poison in order to end her life. Post this, she had undergone treatment at the hospital. Speaking at an event, Singh said that over 150 cases were registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to date. He said this while addressing a closing function of an event called "Mass Awareness Rally Against Child Sexual Abuse" in Imphal. Rajasthan Man, Who Sodomised Mentally-Retarded Minor Boy, Gets 20 Years Rigorous Imprisonment.

Singh also said that Manipur tops the list in the number of child sexual abuse cases reported in the country stating that it is very "unfortunate". He expressed concerns over the alarming number of child abuse cases across the state. The 44-year-old BJP leader also urged civil bodies, Meira Paibis (woman vigil groups), local clubs, and student organisations to come forward and cooperate to stop such crimes in the state.

Sing further said that a mass awareness programme regarding the POCSO Act will be organised in all districts of the state. Heikham further added that the programmes will help to create awareness among the citizens and also help stop crimes, especially those of sexual abuse against children. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Fireman Held for Molesting Woman Devotee During Mangla Aarti of Janmashthami Celebrations in Mathura.

Stating that children are the country's future, Singh requested people to report any inhuman act such as sexual abuse to the concerned authorities concerned, so that follow-up actions can be initiated immediately against the culprits.

