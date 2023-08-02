Kolkata, August 2: In a shocking incident, Rupali Mondal, a caregiver and mother of three, was apprehended for attempting to sell her 21-day-old daughter for Rs 50,000. Abandoned by her husband during her pregnancy, Rupali's dire circumstances led her to make this decision. As a result of her confession, Anandapur police apprehended five other women, culminating in the exposure of a child trafficking operation.

Among the detainees, Kalyani Guha, a childless homemaker, emerged as the buyer of the infant, offering a staggering sum of Rs 4 lakh for the transaction. The investigation unveiled a network of caregivers, with Rupa Das and Lalti Dey, both linked to IVF centres, playing pivotal roles in the sale. The operation involved a chain of intermediaries, including Swapna Sardar and Purnima Kundu, facilitating communication and coordination. Child Trafficking in India: Parents Selling Kids to Child Traffickers for Rs 500 in Exchange of Fake Promises, Mostly From Bihar.

According to the Times of India report, Rupali's intention, reportedly driven by her concern for her children's future after her husband's abandonment, was to find a caregiver to provide for her newborn daughter. Fearing the complexities of legal adoption procedures, she resorted to the illicit route. Kalyani, grappling with her own predicament of childlessness, seized the opportunity to adopt. Kolkata Metro Suicide Video: Man Lifts Wife From Behind and Jumps in Front of Moving Train at Noapara, Both Survive; Horrifying CCTV Footage Goes Viral.

Local suspicions were aroused when Rupali vanished with her infant, prompting a neighbour's alert that led to police intervention. Anandapur police swiftly acted upon the information, catching the accused in the act. All accused individuals have been charged with offences encompassing child abandonment, buying and selling minors, and criminal conspiracy under the pertinent sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act. The suspects have been remanded to police custody for three days after appearing before the Alipore court.

