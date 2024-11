New Delhi, November 26: As part of celebrations for completing 75 years of the Constitution, President Droupadi Murmu will address members of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall here on Tuesday. The event will witness the presence of Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, foreign dignitaries, and other prominent figures.

Vice-President Dhankhar will also deliver an address, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla welcoming the gathering. The government on Monday announced that a new website -- https: //constitution75.com -- has been created to enable citizens to engage with the legacy of the Constitution through interactive activities and resources. Mass readings of its Preamble will take place in schools, cities, and villages around the country, it also said. Constitution Day 2024: PM Narendra Modi Calls Samvidhan a ‘Guiding Light’ As He Celebrates 75 Years of Indian Constitution (Watch Video).

As part of the celebrations, a commemorative coin and stamp will be released to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Two books, "Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse" and "Making of the Constitution of India & Its Glorious Journey," will also be unveiled. Additionally, a booklet on the art of the Indian Constitution and versions of the Constitution translated into Sanskrit and Maithili will be launched. A short film tracing the Constitution's making, historical importance, and evolution will be screened for attendees.

The event holds special significance as it marks the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950. In anticipation of the celebrations, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasised the importance of the day in honoring the contributions of B.R. Ambedkar and the other framers of the Constitution. "Constitution Day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by Babasaheb Ambedkar and his dedication to building the foundation of Indian democracy," Birla said. Happy Constitution Day 2024 Greetings, Messages and Images: Celebrating National Law Day in India by Sharing Quotes, Samvidhan Divas HD Wallpapers and WhatsApp Status Online.

President Murmu will lead the recitation of the Preamble, an initiative aimed at inspiring gratitude and reinforcing the fundamental principles of the Constitution. Expressing his hopes for the day, Birla said, "I hope this Constitution Day evolves into a mass movement, allowing every citizen to express their appreciation for the Constitution and its architects. By embracing the Constitution's duties and responsibilities, we can work towards realising the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat'." The Constitution Day celebrations will formally take place on November 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2024 10:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).