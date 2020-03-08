Coronavirus Audio Message as Mobile Caller Tune on DoT Orders; Reliance Jio, BSNL Replace Default Tune with COVID-19 Advisory, Others Yet to Follow

Cell Phone (Image used for representational purpose only) (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, March 8: The government has ordered all telecom firms to make a 30-second audio clip on coronavirus as a caller tune of mobile phone users to create awareness among masses about the epidemic -- an order that state-owned BSNL and Reliance Jio have fully complied with while other telcos are yet to follow. COVID-19 Outbreak FAQs: What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

Top sources said on a request from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) ordered superseding of the phone ringing tone that one hears on dialling a number, with the 30-second information clip.

The only exception to not hearing the coronavirus message is when a user has subscribed to a particular tune, they said. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

All telcos were asked to incorporate the coronavirus ringing tone but so far only state-owned BSNL and Reliance Jio are in full compliance. The other telcos have cited technical issues for part implementation, they said.

The DoT had on Friday sent email instructions to all telcos to make the coronavirus audio clip as the 'ring back tone' to help disseminate information to masses. The order asked telcos to "incorporate audio clips in ring back tone of each subscribers on an urgent basis from today till further orders".

This followed a letter from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to the Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash on March 5 on disseminating pertinent information on coronavirus through all channels of communication and from all possible vantage points.

"You are requested to ask the telecom firms to make use of 30-second audio we have developed as the pre-call notification for a period of three days," the letter said.

It also sought a direction to telcos "to send bulk SMS/PUSH notification on the simple dos and don'ts to all the clients".

It further sought the telecom secretary's personal monitoring to ensure mechanisms are in place for successful dissemination of messages.

The ministry's request to the DoT came as part of steps to create awareness to prevent the spread of the disease and advocate simple public health measures that people can take to prevent infection.