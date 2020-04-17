Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 13,387, Death Toll Jumps to 437

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 17: India's coronavirus tally jumped to 13,387 on Friday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Of these, 11,201 were active cases, 1,749 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospital. The death toll, on the other hand, has also jumped to 437. Over the past 24 hours, 1007 positive cases and 23 deaths have been reported.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected in the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 3205 have been tested positive, and 194 people have died in the state. Delhi comes in second place with 1,630 people infected and 38 people have died in the national capital. Tamil Nadu in the third place with 1,267 positive cases and 15 people have died in the state. State-Wise List of 170 Coronavirus Hotspots in India; Also Know Non-Hotspot Districts And When a District is Identified as Red Zone, Orange Zone or Green Zone.

Check tweet on the numbers shared the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare:

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rises to 13,387 (including 11201 active cases, 1749 cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/GheWAdYrSS — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2020

The Union Health Ministry classified 170 hotspot districts in the Red Zone in the country, while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as Green Zone. The Centre has named hotspot districts as Red Zone as it needs to have focused attention in these areas reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases and high growth rate.

The coronavirus medical test equipment are being procured by India from China to combat the pandemic. On Thursday, India's Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri said medical kits including 6.50 lakh Rapid Antibody Tests and RNA Extraction Kits have been dispatched from Guangzhou Airport.