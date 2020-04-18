20 More Indian Navy Personnel at INS Angre Base in Mumbai Test Positive for Coronavirus After First Case Was Reported on April 7

Coronavirus in India (Photo credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 18: At least 20 more Navy personnel tested positive for coronavirus at a naval base in Mumbai after the first positive case was found there earlier this month. According to a tweet by ANI, the first case was reported on April 7 at the INS Angre base in the metropolis. As per details by Navy officials, all other persons who came in contact with these affected personnel have also been tested. Reports inform that the Navy personnel undergoing treatment for COVID-19 were part of logistics establishment of Western Naval Command. The officials have been admitted in naval hospital INHS Asvini in Mumbaia's Colaba. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 14,378, Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Mounts to 480.

In its statement, the Indian Navy said that 21 serving personnel tested positive for COVID-19 within naval premises at Mumbai. This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, a shore establishment at Mumbai. Most of these are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on April 7. The officials in the ministry also highlighted that there are no cases of infection onboard ships and submarines.

Apart from the Indian Navy, the Indian Army has so far reported eight COVID-19 positive cases. "We have only eight positive cases in the entire Indian Army. Of the eight, two are doctors and one nursing assistant. Four are responding well to the treatment," Army Chief General MM Naravane had said on Friday.

Here's the Statement by Indian Navy:

It added saying that all primary contacts (though asymptomatic) were tested for COVID-19. The entire in-living block was immediately put under quarantine, containment zone & INS Angre under lockdown. Action being taken as per established protocol. The Indian Navy said that no cases of infection onboard ships & submarines have been reported.

In India, the COVID-19 tally reached 14,378 on April 18, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. Of these, 11,906 are active cases while 1991 patients had recovered from the disease. The death toll in the country now stands at 480.