Coronavirus Cases Reach 5,194 in India, Death Toll Jumps to 149; 773 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Past 24 Hours in The Country

New Delhi, April 8: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday informed that India has reported 5,194 cases so far. Out of which, 4,643 are active cases, 401 have been cured or discharged. The death toll in the country has shot up to 149. India has reported 773 new cases and 10 new deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic in India.

According to the Ministry website, a total of 1,018 cases have been reported, this includes 79 cured and discharged people and 64 deaths so far from the state. Earlier today, two deaths were reported in Pune, thus taking the city toll to 10. The country is in the middle of a 21-days nationwide lockdown and the last day is April 14. However, speculations are taking place on whether the lockdown will be extended, but there has been no official report on this so far, Coronavirus Death Toll in Pune Reaches 10 After Two COVID-19 Infected People Die.

Check ANI tweet:

India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 5194 (including 4643 active cases, 401 cured/discharged people and 149 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Increase of 773 new #COVID19 cases and 10 new deaths recorded in last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/QkTsXR9RQA — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

The number of cases in the country witnessed a huge spike over the last few days after the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamat case came to the front. Among the other states affected by the pandemic are Tamil Nadu with 690 cases. The national capital has reported a total of 576 coronavirus cases and nine deaths.

In a press conference held on Tuesday, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Lav Agarwal cautioned that if one person does not follow the lockdown and other social distancing measures, then the infection would spread very fast. "The affected person can infect more than 400 people in 30 days. The analysis is based on a mathematical model of coronavirus transmission done by the Indian Council of Medical Research," he said.

The government on Tuesday also informed adopting a strategy for cluster containment and how it is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pathanamthitta, Bhilwara and East Delhi.