Coronavirus Death Toll in Pune Reaches 10 After Two COVID-19 Infected People Die

Mumbai, April 8: The death toll due to coronavirus in Pune has reached 10 after two people died in the city. In the latest, a person, suffering from comorbidity passed away at Sassoon General Hospital in Pune. Earlier in the day, a 44-year-old man died of coronavirus in Pune. According to an ANI tweet, Health officials in Pune have informed that the deceased was also suffering from diabetes. Maharashtra continues to be one of the worst affected states in the coronavirus pandemic in India.

On Tuesday, A 60-year-old woman from Pune who tested negative for coronavirus died three days after being discharged from the hospital. According to reports, the woman was suffering from other health issues and was first tested at Pune’s Naidu Hospital on April 1. Her report came out negative and she was discharged. But on April 4, she was rushed to the hospital after her condition deteriorated and died even before admission. When her sample was tested again, it turned out to be positive.

According to the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday night, India reported 4,789 coronavirus cases so far. Out of which, 4312 are active, while 352 patients have been successfully treated. A total of 116 people tested positive in Mumbai on Tuesday. Coronavirus Cases Reach 4,789 in India, Death Toll Climbs to 124, Drop in Daily COVID-19 Count.

Mumbai's E ward consisting of areas like Byculla and Mumbai Central has emerged as a hotbed of COVID-19 patients after Worli. Several areas in the city have been marked as containment zone to prevent the spread of coronavirus. India is currently in the middle of a 21-days nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the deadly virus that has already claimed 124 lives in the country.