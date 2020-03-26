Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 15 After 75-Year-Old Woman, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Gujarat

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 26: With two more deaths due to coronavirus reported on Thursday, the overall death toll rose to 15 in India. The first death was reported from Maharashtra where a 65-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 died in Mumbai. The state death toll now stands at four. Another death was reported in Gujarat after a 75-year-old woman who had contracted coronavirus died. The state toll rose to three.

Earlier today, the first fatality due to coronavirus occurred in Jammu and Kashmir where a patient who had tested positive earlier succumbed on Thursday in a Srinagar hospital. Doctors said the 65-year old COVID-19 positive patient being treated at the Chest Diseases Hospital in Srinagar city succumbed on Thursday. "The patient had accompanying ailments of hypertension, diabetes and obesity. He succumbed in the early hours today," a senior doctor told IANS. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 26.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of coronavirus cases climbed to 649 in India on Thursday. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 593, while 42 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The total number of 649 cases included 47 foreign nationals, the ministry said. Goa featured for the first time in the chart prepared by the ministry, reporting 33 coronavirus cases.

According to a report from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India had tested 24,254 people as of 8 pm on March 25. The country is now in its second day of a 21-day lockdown that was announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that “social distancing” is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.