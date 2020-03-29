Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 28 as 40-Year-Old Woman, Who Tested Positive For COVID-19, Dies in Mumbai; Seventh Casualty in Maharashtra

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 29: A 40-year-old person in Mumbai on Sunday was confimed dead due to coronavirus. The victim has been identified as a woman and was suffering from severe respiratory complications and was also a hypertension patient. With this, the total death toll in Maharashtra alone has reached seven, while over 186 are still active with COVID-19.

According to a latest update, as reported by news agency ANI, the 40-year from Mumbai died on Saturday, while the confirmed reports about her death was reported on Sunday by the state health department. Along witn coronavirus, the woman was also suffering from severe respiratory complications, added with hypertension. Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 27 After Two COVID-19 Patients Die in Gujarat And Kashmir.

Here's the ANI tweet:

Earlier, reports arrived that an 85-year-old doctor from Mumbai succumed to COVID-19 Friday. Though he died on Friday, his confirmity with COVID-19 was established only on Saturday. Also, state helath department stated that 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, totalling the tally to 186 in state alone.

Mwanwhile on Sunday, two patients succumbed to the disease in Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir. With this, the total tally reached 28 in the country. A 50-year-old man from Tangmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district died early this morning. He had tested positive for coronavirus yesterday. In Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a 45-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19, died. The state toll now stands at five.