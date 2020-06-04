Coronavirus: Entry of MPs' Personal Assistants Into Parliament Restricted, Guests of Officials Below Joint Secretary Rank Not Permitted Inside Complex

Parliament building (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, June 4: In the view of rising coronavirus cases in New Delhi, the Parliament Security Service on Thursday restricted entry of Personal Assistants of members of the Parliament till further orders. Retired officials and personal guests or visitors of the officials below the rank of joint secretary will also not be permitted inside the Parliament House Complex. Check Coronavirus in India: Live Map.

The development came after Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. After Kumar diagnosed with COVID-19, the defence ministry carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise. The Defence Secretary’s condition is stable, and he is currently under home-quarantine. As per reports, At least 35 officials working at the ministry's headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been sent on home quarantine.

Tweet by ANI:

Meanwhile, India recorded the sharpest single-day spike of 9,304 coronavirus cases and 260 deaths in the past 24 hours. Till Thursday morning. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 2,16,919 on Thursday. The death toll in the country also mounted to 6,075 while one person has migrated to another country.