Coronavirus in India: Delhi Authorities Trying to Identify People Who Came in Close Contact With Person Confirmed With COVID-19 After Returning From Italy

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS) Representational Image

Delhi, March 3: The national capital went on a panic mode after a passenger from Delhi who had a travelled to Italy was confirmed of having the deadly coronavirus. The panic increased manifold when the two schools in Noida announced on Tuesday that they will remain shut for two days to avoid the spread of the virus. According to a Hindustan Times report, the authorities struggled to identify people who came in contact with the 45-year-old man diagnosed with the infection. It is being said that 46 people have been kept under surveillance in the national capital to prevent the spread of the disease that has claimed more than 3,000 lives across the world.

The man took an Air India flight out of Vienna to return to Delhi. He interacted with several people from the time he landed until he was diagnosed and isolated. Authorities were able to zero down on a few things that he had dinner at a hotel with his family and also visited a clinic in Mayur Vihar. After his return, he was in close contact with his family members comprising of mother, wife and two children – at his Mayur Vihar residence. He also worked closely with his accountant. All of them have been admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital and are being screened for the virus. Coronavirus in India: Italian Tourist's Wife in Jaipur Also Tests Positive for COVID-19, Samples Sent to NIV in Pune For Another Test.

Then the man threw a birthday party for his son at a restaurant, La Piazza, at Hyatt Regency, inviting his son’s classmates and their parents to join the celebrations. These students then attended classes at the Shriram Millennium School in Noida. Five students of the school have been tested for the infection so far, with the school announcing it will remain shut for the rest of the week to ward off possible cases.

The man self-reported at Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital after visiting the Mayur Vihar doctor. He was later admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital, and his condition is reported to be stable.

Italian Tourist's Wife in Jaipur Also Tests Positive

The situation in Jaipur is equally tensed after Italian tourist after landing in Jaipur was confirmed of having the deadly virus. In the latest development, his wife too has been tested positive. Her samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for another test. The reports are expected to come on Wednesday.