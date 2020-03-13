Coronavirus in India: Two More Test Positive For COVID-19 in Nagpur, Count Reaches 16 in Maharashtra

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image (Photo Credits: PTI)

Nagpur, March 13: Two new cases of coronavirus infections were reported in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the city to three. With these two, the total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra now stands at 16. Those tested positive for COVID-19 include wife and friend of a 45-year-old man who was found to be infected with coronavirus on Wednesday. Coronavirus Outbreak: Indian Evacuee From Italy at Army's Quarantine Facility Tests Positive For COVID-19 in Manesar.

An IT professional who had come from the United States on March 6 and got himself admitted at the city-based Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMCH). After he tested positive for coronavirus, 15 persons who were in close contact with him, including his wife and the friend, were put under observation and their samples were sent to lab testing. His wife and friend, who have now tested positive, are being treated at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

There are now nine confirmed coronavirus patients in Pune, three each in Mumbai and Nagpur and one in Thane. On Thursday, authorities said that a German national who is kept under observation at the Government Medical College and Hospital tested negative for coronavirus.

The 52-year-old woman arrived in Maharashtra for visiting Tadoba tiger reserve. Another woman, who had travelled to Italy, also tested negative, said an official of the Government Medical College and Hospital. Both were under observation at GMCH.