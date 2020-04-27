Coronavirus Infects Medics at Delhi's Max Hospital, 33 Healthcare Workers Including 2 Doctors Test Positive

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, April 27: The novel coronavirus has infected a number of medics at the Max Hospital in East Delhi's Patparganj region. Reports citing the hospital authorities have confirmed that at least 33 healthcare workers tested positive for COVID-19 in the tests being conducted since earlier this month. The list of infectees also includes two doctors, the hospital was reported as saying. Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 27,892, Death Toll Reaches 872; Maharashtra Worst-Affected with 8,068 Cases.

The Max Hospital with 400 beds is considered as Delhi's top medical facility amid the coronavirus pandemic. The hospital began testing its healthcare workers from April 15, after a patient on dialysis was detected with coronavirus. Apart from the 33 medics who have contracted the infection, 145 nurses have been quarantined as a precautionary measure.

The 145 nurses have been shifted to a private hostel, which has been declared as a containment zone. Further, the health department officials are conducting a rigorous contact-tracing of the quarantined nurses and the infected medics to find other suspected cases.

"A total of 33 healthcare workers have tested positive since the exercise began earlier this month at Max Hospital, Patparganj. These include two doctors and 23 nursing staff, while the remaining are technicians and support staff," The Indian Express learnt from the hospital.

Despite the availability of nearly 180 medics, the hospital is able to discharge its routine functions as the occupancy is at a minimum-level so far. All departments are functioning with the available staff, the hospital stated.

Medics at other Delhi hospitals have also tested positive for coronavirus. 50 healthcare professionals at Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, 29 at Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital and 25 and State Cancer Institute were detected with the contagious disease. Across Delhi, the toll of COVID-19 infections has climbed to over 3,900, including 2,918 active infections and 54 deaths.