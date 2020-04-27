Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 27,892, Death Toll Reaches 872; Maharashtra Worst-Affected with 8,068 Cases

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 27: The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 27,892 on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total cases, 20,835 are active cases while 6184 patients have been cured and discharged across the country. The death toll due to COVID-19 has surged to 872 while one person has migrated, according to the Health Ministry's latest update on April 27. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with the number of positive cases crossing 8,000-mark, Gujarat 3,301 cases, Delhi 2,918 cases, Rajasthan 2,185, and Madhya Pradesh 2,096, according to the Health Ministry data. When Will Coronavirus End in India? Here's What Health Ministry And The Latest Data by PIB Say.

State Wise COVID-19 Status:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 11 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1097 231 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 36 27 1 5 Bihar 274 56 2 6 Chandigarh 30 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 37 32 0 8 Delhi 2918 877 54 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 3301 313 151 11 Haryana 289 176 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 22 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 523 137 6 14 Jharkhand 82 13 3 15 Karnataka 503 182 19 16 Kerala 458 338 4 17 Ladakh 20 14 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2096 302 103 19 Maharashtra 8068 1076 342 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 103 35 1 24 Puducherry 7 3 0 25 Punjab 313 71 18 26 Rajasthan 2185 518 33 27 Tamil Nadu 1885 1020 24 28 Telangana 1002 280 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 50 28 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 1868 289 29 32 West Bengal 649 105 20 Total number of confirmed cases in India 27892* 6185 872

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states via video conference amid the coronavirus lockdown. The PM had held two such interactions earlier with the CMs over COVID-19 crisis and the shutdown imposed to prevent the spread.

PM Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. Today's meeting is expected to review the extension of lockdown. An exit plan and how it should be implemented will also be discussed.