Coronavirus Cases in India Rise to 27,892, Death Toll Reaches 872; Maharashtra Worst-Affected with 8,068 Cases

New Delhi, April 27: The total number of coronavirus cases in India jumped to 27,892 on Monday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Out of the total cases, 20,835 are active cases while 6184 patients have been cured and discharged across the country. The death toll due to COVID-19 has surged to 872 while one person has migrated, according to the Health Ministry's latest update on April 27. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.
Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state with the number of positive cases crossing 8,000-mark, Gujarat 3,301 cases, Delhi 2,918 cases, Rajasthan 2,185, and Madhya Pradesh 2,096, according to the Health Ministry data. When Will Coronavirus End in India? Here's What Health Ministry And The Latest Data by PIB Say.
State Wise COVID-19 Status:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|11
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1097
|231
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|36
|27
|1
|5
|Bihar
|274
|56
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|30
|17
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|37
|32
|0
|8
|Delhi
|2918
|877
|54
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|3301
|313
|151
|11
|Haryana
|289
|176
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|22
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|523
|137
|6
|14
|Jharkhand
|82
|13
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|503
|182
|19
|16
|Kerala
|458
|338
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|20
|14
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2096
|302
|103
|19
|Maharashtra
|8068
|1076
|342
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|103
|35
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|7
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|313
|71
|18
|26
|Rajasthan
|2185
|518
|33
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|1885
|1020
|24
|28
|Telangana
|1002
|280
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|50
|28
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|1868
|289
|29
|32
|West Bengal
|649
|105
|20
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|27892*
|6185
|872
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states via video conference amid the coronavirus lockdown. The PM had held two such interactions earlier with the CMs over COVID-19 crisis and the shutdown imposed to prevent the spread.
PM Modi has announced a 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. Today's meeting is expected to review the extension of lockdown. An exit plan and how it should be implemented will also be discussed.