Coronavirus Lockdown: Assam Government Clarifies on Viral WhatsApp Post About Restrictions Imposed Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Viral WhatsApp post on restrictions in Assam (Photo Credits: ANI)

Guwahati, March 23: A post listing several restrictions purportedly imposed by the Assam government is going viral on WhatsApp. It is claimed in the viral post that a complete lockdown has been imposed in Assam and transport services are suspended across the state. The closure of Assam's borders and legal action against those violating restrictions are also mentioned in the post. However, a clarification has been issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) regarding the post. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Strictly Enforce Lockdown, Take Legal Action Against Violators, Centre Tells States.

"All types of public and private transport will be closed at 100%. Bus, trains, cars, cabs, two-wheeler cabs. All interstate borders will be closed except for essential services goods. Police will strictly follow epidemic diseases act 1897 and will arrest violators under criminal acts," read some of the restrictions purportedly issued by the Assam government in the WhatsApp post. However, the state government denied issuing such orders. Fact Check: Coronavirus Medicine and Treatment Mentioned in Class 12 ‘Jantu Vigyan’ Book? Here’s the Truth Behind the Fake WhatsApp Message Going Viral.

"We have noticed that this WhatsApp message is being circulated, which is completely baseless. We will let everyone know if the Govt takes any such decisions. Request everyone not to panic in our fight against COVID-19," the CMO said in a statement. In BJP-ruled Assam, vehicles remained off roads; shops, except some medicine outlets, business establishments and markets were closed during the "janata curfew" on Sunday.