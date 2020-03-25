Coronavirus Lockdown: E-Commerce to be Exempted in NCR, Delhi Govt to Issue E-Passes to Delivery Boys, Gurugram Police Tweets List of Companies Allowed to Operate

Total lockdown imposed till April 14 | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 25: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured people of the national capital that there would be no shortage of essential goods and services. The Delhi government will now give e-pass to all the people who are involved in the profession of providing essential services but do not have any ID cards. During a press briefing, Arvind Kejriwal said that people involved in such professions could reach out to Delhi government at 1031 to avail the e-pass. Coronavirus Outbreak: Infected Indian Will Pass Virus to 1.5 Person in Best-Case Scenario, 4 Persons in Worst-Case Scenario, Shows ICMR Study.

The Delhi CM said that medical officials could show their identity cards, if they are stoped by police. However, those hired on a contractual basis and daily vegetable sellers or people involved in the transportation of essential services can avail e-pass from the government. India May See Up to 13 Lakh Cases of COVID-19 by Mid-May, Scientists Warn.

#WATCH Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: To continue the availability of essential services for all, we have decided to give e-pass to all those who are involved in such professions but do not have any ID. You can reach out to us at 1031 to avail the e-pass. #21DaysLockdown pic.twitter.com/aU29LWEca5 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2020

Similarly, Gurugran Police also released a list of e-commerce websites, executives of which are allowed to provide essential goods and services during the lockdown. The step was taken after reports surfaced from all corners of the country that Journalists and delivery boys were allegedly verbally and physically abused by police on the first day of the 21-day lockdown.

Flipkart

Zomato

Big Basket

Milk Basket

Dunzo

Big Bazaar

Swiggy

Groffers

Iffco

Amazon

Bluedart

Mumbai Police also issued helpline numbers for individuals or groups providing emergency or essential services. Mumbai Police tweeted, “Individuals & groups providing emergency or essential services, facing any restrictions or difficulty in commute, may please #Dial100 or 022- 2493 7755/ 2493 7747 for assistance. We will help you reach your destination without any unnecessary delay.” Catch Coronavirus Live Update Here:

Here To Help You Individuals & groups providing emergency or essential services, facing any restrictions or difficulty in commute, may please #Dial100 or 022- 2493 7755/ 2493 7747 for assistance. We will help you reach your destination without any unnecessary delay #FightCorona — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) March 25, 2020

Earlier in the day, award-winning Hindi journalist Navin Kumar in a statement on Twitter, claimed that the Delhi police personnel stopped him while he was proceeding for work. He also alleged that he was beaten up by the police personnel. In the national capital, delivery boys employed by pharmaceutical firms were reportedly lathi-charged. Total Lockdown in India: What Remains Open and Shut For Next 21 Days? MHA Issues List of Essential Services Exempted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to avoid the spread of COVID-19. PM Modi also assured people of the country that there would be no shortage of essential commodities. Meanwhile, in India, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 606. Eleven people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus.