Coronavirus Lockdown: Employers Must Not Cut Salaries or Opt For Layoffs, Says Labour Ministry Advisory to Public & Private Firms

Coronavirus Lockdown | File Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 23: In a bid to prevent layoffs and salary cuts for public and private employees due to coronavirus outbreak in India, the Ministry of Labour and Employment issued an advisory on Monday. The ministry directed private and public establishments not to cut salaries or lay off staff amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Strictly Enforce Lockdown, Take Legal Action Against Violators, Centre Tells States.

The ministry in its advisory said, “In the backdrop of such challenging situation, all the Employers of public/private establishments may be advised to extend their coordination by not terminating their employees, particularly casual or contractual workers from job or reduce their wage.” The Centre’s advisory has come as a big relief for daily wagers as they are at the risk of losing their jobs due to lockdown imposed by the government. Has Community Transmission of Coronavirus Begun? Crucial Test Tomorrow, Says ICMR.

Labour Ministry's Circular:

The advisory further read, “The termination of employee from the job or reduction in wages in this scenario would further deepen the crisis and will not only weaken the financial condition of the employee, but also hamper the morale to combat their fight with this epidemic.”

In India, 415 people have been reportedly infected by the deadly virus so far. Seven people also lost their lives. In Maharashtra, the maximum number of 89 cases have been reported until now. Two deaths were also reported from the state. Meanwhile, globally, more than 12,000 people have lost their lives so far.