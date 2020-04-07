Coronavirus Lockdown to Remain in Bengaluru, Other COVID-19 'Red Zones' of Karnataka After April 14, Says Minister K Sudhakar

Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar (Photo Credits: IANS)

Bengaluru, April 7: Karnataka's Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday asserted that Bengaluru city and districts which have been identified as "red zones" due to the coronavirus outbreak there will remain under lockdown after April 14. The 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to contain the coronavirus spread will end on April 14. There is no official confirmation whether the lockdown will be extended. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in All Parts of India.

According to K Sudhakar, a lockdown is imperative in districts identified as "red zones". "We have identified red spots of COVID-19 -- wherever there are more than 9/10 cases, a 100 percent lockdown needs to be ensured in the area. According to the Karnataka government, the lockdown should continue in these red zones even after April 14 and even the lifting of the curfew needs to be in a phased manner," Sudhakar was quoted by News18 as saying. ICMR Study Shows One COVID-19 Patient Can Infect 406 Persons in 30 Days if Lockdown Order Flouted: Health Ministry.

Out of 175 coronavirus cases in Karnataka, Bengaluru accounts for at least 45. Mysuru with 35 positive cases, Bidar with 10 and Dakshin and Uttar Kannada with eight cases each have been identified as "red zones". With barely a week left for the 21-day lockdown to come to an end, states have started brainstorming whether to relax the curfew in a phased manner or continue the same.

"In Karnataka, the chief minister (BS Yediyurappa) will discuss with every stakeholder, with his cabinet colleagues and also consult the Centre, and then take a decision in the coming few days on how to lift the lockdown," Sudhakar said. Earlier today, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said no decision has been taken about the ongoing lockdown. "Speculations surfacing on social media are confusing the people. As and when any decision is taken on the lockdown, we will bring it to your notice," Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said.