ICMR Study Shows One COVID-19 Patient Can Infect 406 Persons in 30 Days if Lockdown Order Flouted: Health Ministry

New Delhi, April 7: A recent study by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested that one COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if he or she does not follow lockdown orders or practice social distancing, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry. Till now, 4,421 novel coronavirus cases have been reported in India, including 114 deaths. Catch all the live news and updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

"A recent ICMR study shows that if one COVID-19 patient doesn't follow lockdown orders or practice social distancing, then the patient can infect 406 people in 30 days", the Health Ministry said. Lockdown to be Extended in India? Central Government Considering Option to Continue Restrictions Post April 14, Says Report.

A recent ICMR study shows that if 1 #COVID19 patient doesn't follow lockdown orders or practice social distancing, then the patient can infect 406 people in 30 days: Lav Aggarwal,Joint Secretary,Health Ministry https://t.co/cOk0St5WBx — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

On reports of extending coronavirus lockdown, Agarwal said that no decision has been taken yet. He urged media to not speculate on the issue. India is currently under 21-day lockdown which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to contain the spread of the virus.

Till now, 326 persons have been discharged after recovering from the infection. The government is now adopting a strategy for cluster containment. "This strategy is producing positive results, especially in Agra, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Pathanamthitta, Bhilwara and East Delhi," Aggarwal said.