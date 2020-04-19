Coronavirus Outbreak: 31 Nurses, 5 Doctors at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital Test Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, April 19: As many as five doctors and 31 nurses of Mumbai's Jaslok hospital tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, reports informed. According to a tweet by Times Now, the hospital staff tested positive for the deadly virus, raising alarm bells in Mumbai. According to a report by Mid-Day, the nurses had been kept in quarantine at the hospital's Ballard Pier hostel. The report added that though the nurses have tested positive, they are all asymptomatic. Moreover, the five doctors include a registrar of medicine, a registrar of pulmonology, senior anaesthetist, a junior anaesthetist and a junior radiologist, the report said.

The report further adds that when a positive case was reported in the hospital earlier this month, over 100 of the nursing staff were kept in quarantine. A hospital source said that on Saturday morning, a 72-year-old patient, who was initially treated for a respiratory issue, had tested positive for COVID-19. In Maharashtra, the number of people in home quarantine shot up from 74,587 yesterday to touch 82,299, and those in institutional quarantine increased from 6,376 to 6,999 on Saturday.

Here's the tweet:

#Breaking | 31 nurses & 5 doctors of Mumbai's Jaslok hospital have tested positive for Coronavirus. More details by TIMES NOW's Aruneel. pic.twitter.com/ya7zmwPGJK — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 19, 2020

Till April 18, the total casualties in the state have increased to 211 and the number of positive cases stands at 3,648. On Saturday, the state recorded 11 deaths, and in a huge margin after four days, the number of COVID-19 positive cases shot up by 328. Among the casualties today, Mumbai notched 5, Pune 4, and one each in Thane and Aurangabad cities.