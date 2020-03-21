Coronavirus Outbreak: Delhi Government to Hold Press Conference Digitally to Protect Journalists From COVID-19 Exposure, Tweets Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, March 21: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced his government will hold press conferences digitally to prevent the spread of coronavirus. In a tweet, Arvind Kejriwal said journalists and reporters are more vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak as they meet a lot of people. The Delhi government, therefore, will hold press conferences digitally to protect scribes, the Chief Minister said. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates.

"All Delhi Govt. press conferences will be conducted digitally now. It’s very important that all journalists, who are on the forefront of our battle against Corona, also protect themselves as they are in a high exposure environment (sic)," Kejriwal tweeted. When a press conference is arranged, a lot of reporters from various media houses turn up, which defeats the purpose of social distancing, recommended by the WHO in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Arvind Kejriwal's Tweet:

All Delhi Govt. press conferences will be conducted digitally now. It’s very important that all journalists, who are on the forefront of our battle against Corona, also protect themselves as they are in a high exposure environment. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 21, 2020

Delhi has recorded 26 cases of coronavirus. Of them, five recovered and have been discharged. A woman has died. On Friday, Kejriwal shared Delhi's preparedness to tackle coronavirus with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that we all are dealing with this fatal virus together as a

"Shared with PM Narendra Modi and Chief Ministers of other states Delhi's preparedness to tackle coronavirus over video conference. We are all in this together as one team," Kejriwal tweeted.