Coronavirus Outbreak in China: IndiGo Suspends Flights on Delhi-Chengdu and Bengaluru-Hong Kong Routes

New Delhi, January 29: IndiGo airlines said on Wednesday that due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, it has decided to suspend its flights on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route from February 1 onward and on the Delhi-Chengdu route from February 1 to February 20.

The low-cost carrier said that for now, it will continue to operate the Kolkata-Guangzhou flight which it is "monitoring on a daily basis".

"Due to China travel restrictions, we have seen a high number of cancellations from China on our Delhi-Chengdu route and vice versa. Therefore, we are suspending our flights between Delhi and Chengdu from February 01, 2020 until February 20, 2020. We are also suspending our Bengaluru- Hong Kong flight effective February 01, 2020," the airline said in a statement.