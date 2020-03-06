Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Indian Army to Establish Quarantine Units For 1,500 Personnel

Coronavirus outbreak (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 6: Amid the outbreak of coronavirus in India, the Indian Army will set up quarantine units for 1500 personnel. These quarantine facilities will be set up at Jaisalmer, Suratgarh, Secundrabad, Chennai and Kolkata. The decision to set up these camps is part of the overall effort of the Centre. In addition to these quarantine facilities, military hospitals will also establish wards and have separate OPDs for the screening of symptomatic cases. Coronavirus in Delhi: One More Positive Case of COVID-19 Reported From Uttam Nagar, Total Cases in India Rise to 31.

The Indian Army said, “Service hospitals will work in synergy with local civil medical authorities and designated Indian Council of Medical Research labs.” The Indian Army also stated that In consonance with various advisories issued by the Government, Army HQ had issued detailed instructions with respect to preparations & emergency response in tackling the COVID-19 virus. Coronavirus Scare in India: Army and IAF Suspend All Mass Gatherings Till Situation Improves.

Earlier on Friday, one more positive case of coronavirus was reported from Delhi. A total number of positive cases for COVID-19 reported in India rose to 31. As per news agency ANI, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry informed that a new case of COVID-19 had been reported from Uttam Nagar in the national capital. Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe With This Dashboard.

The patient has travel history from Thailand and Malaysia. Amid rising scare, two schools in Noida were shut to avoid the spread of the virus. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, events like "Holika Dahan", "Holi Milan" and "Holi Rain Dance" have been cancelled at a few places in the national capital.