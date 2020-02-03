Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Declares State Emergency After 3 Test Positive

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo Credits: ANI/File)

Thiruvananthapuram, February 3: Kerala declared Coronavirus as a state disaster on Monday. The development came after chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's direction, reported ANI. Kerala has so far reported three positive cases of Novel Coronavirus or the Wuhan virus. Over 70 people are under observation in Kerala, said reports. Coronavirus in India: Second Positive Case of Deadly nCoV Found in Kerala, Patient Has Travel History From China.

Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was detected in Kasargod district Kerala on Monday. The patient has been kept in isolation at the Kanjangad District Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable now, and doctors are monitoring his health regularly. All the three patients returned from China's Wuhan city, last month. Coronavirus Outbreak in China: Air India’s 2nd Flight Lands at Delhi Airport With 323 Indians From Virus-Hit Wuhan.

ANI Tweet Below

Kerala: #CoronaVirus has been declared as a state disaster, on directions of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. pic.twitter.com/04rOXTsAzd — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2020

Briefing the media earlier, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said about the latest case that, “The patient is under treatment at the Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod. The patient's condition is stable. The patient had returned from Wuhan, China.”

Till now, no one has lost life in India due to deadly nCov. The first positive case of coronavirus in Kerala was detected in January. On Sunday, the second case of the infectious disease was reported in Alappuzha.

India on Sunday evacuated the second batch of its 323 citizens stranded in the epicenter of coronavirus Wuhan city. Over 600 Indians have been evacuated from China so far. The first Air India flight with 324 stranded in Wuhan landed in New Delhi on Saturday.